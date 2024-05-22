BEIJING, May 22 (Reuters) - Chinese metals and mineral trading company China Minmetals said on Wednesday that the central government has appointed Chen Dexin as the company's general manager. (Reporting by Siyi Liu, Ella Cao, Qiaoyi Li and Ryan Woo; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)
Stock Market News in real time
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day - Tuesday at 9 PM ET
China, Japan to discuss resuming ruling party talks after 6-year hiatus, NHK reports
- Stock Market
- Stock Market News in real time
- Economy
- Chen Dexin appointed as China Minmetals' general manager