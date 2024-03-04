March 4 (Reuters) - China snapped up more than 20 cargoes of feed grain on the international market in the past two weeks, Bloomberg News reported on Monday.

The country secured shipments of corn, sorghum and barley from suppliers including Ukraine and the United States, the report said, citing people familiar with the transactions. The purchases amount to more than 1.2 million tons of grain on the basis of each cargo being 60,000 tons, Bloomberg said. (Reporting by Shreya Biswas in Bengaluru; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)