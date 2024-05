May 26, 2024 at 04:38 am EDT

BEIJING, May 26 (Reuters) - Chinese Premier Li Qiang told South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol in a meeting on Sunday that their countries should oppose turning economic and trade issues into political or security issues, Chinese state news agency Xinhua reported.

Li's remarks come ahead of a rare trilateral summit between China, South Korea and Japan on Monday. (Reporting by Eduardo Baptista; Editing by Christopher Cushing)