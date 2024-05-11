CAIRO, May 11 (Reuters) - China's UEG won a bid to develop Iraq's Al-Faw oil and gas field in the Iraqi-Kuwaiti-Iranian border region, measuring a total area of 1,398 square kilometers in Iraq's southern province of Basra, Iraq's oil minister said on Saturday. (Reporting by Moayed Kenany; Writing by Adam Makary and Clauda Tanios; Editing by Mark Potter)