SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australia said on Wednesday it would consider Chinese ownership when deciding whether companies qualify for tax credits under a new program of incentives and support for the critical minerals sector.

Chinese ownership would be among the questions considered when asked if it would affect a company's eligibility for the tax credits, Resources Minister Madeleine King said.

"We do have a design program, and a few of those matters will be taken into account, and that's why we don't introduce it tomorrow," she said at the Australian Financial Review mining conference in Perth.

