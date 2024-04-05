April 05, 2024 at 12:25 am EDT

STORY: Samsung said Friday it expects even better earnings than analysts predicted.

It says first-quarter operating profit will jump over 10-fold to almost $4.9 billion.

That's the best number since late 2022.

The surge comes as memory chip prices see a strong recovery.

They had plunged amid weak demand for gadgets following the end of the global health crisis.

The rebound is being driven by factors including the boom in artificial intelligence products, which demand large numbers of high-end semiconductors.

Memory chip prices are up by around a fifth on the quarter.

Now Taiwan's recent earthquake could actually provide a boost.

Industry experts say it's likely to impact chip output on the island, potentially driving prices higher again.

Samsung's giant mobile phone business may also be on the up.

In January, the company launched a new flagship handset featuring a variety of AI-driven functions.

Partly as a result, analysts expect it to ship more phones over the quarter.

Average selling prices for its handsets are also seen rising strongly, underpinning profits.

Samsung is due to report full earnings numbers later in the month.

On Friday morning its shares fell over 1%, broadly tracking declines on South Korea's benchmark Kospi index.