Currencies: $ down slightly, Swiss Franc slips further
The $-Index fell by -0.2% to 104.20, while the euro recovered symmetrically by +0.25% to 1.0835.
The Swiss franc, which had fallen by -0.9% last week with the surprise announcement of a rate cut by the SNB last Thursday, lost a further 0.2% to $0.8994, and stabilized against the euro.
The yen ended perfectly unchanged against the greenback, but was the strongest against the euro with +0.2% (after losing -1% over the previous week, despite the BoJ rate hike on Tuesday March 19).
The macroeconomic agenda was particularly bare on Monday, apart from the release of new home sales figures: they eased imperceptibly, by -0.3% in February compared with the previous month, to 662,000 units at an annualized rate, according to the Commerce Department, following a 1.7% rise in January.
The median house price was $400,500, and the average price was $485,000: the rise in interest rates is still having no impact on prices, which remain close to all-time records.
The inventory of new homes for sale stood at 463,000 at the end of February, representing a supply of around 8.4 months at the rate of sales at the time.
Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.
Go to the original article.
Contact us to request a correction
Contact us to request a correction