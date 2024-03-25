Currencies: $ down slightly, Swiss Franc slips further

A consolidation session for the dollar (-0.2%), which lost around a quarter of what it had gained last week, despite the renewed yield offered by T-Bonds 2034, which posted +4Pts at 4.258%, and the 30-year +3Pt at 4.4220%.

The $-Index fell by -0.2% to 104.20, while the euro recovered symmetrically by +0.25% to 1.0835.

The Swiss franc, which had fallen by -0.9% last week with the surprise announcement of a rate cut by the SNB last Thursday, lost a further 0.2% to $0.8994, and stabilized against the euro.

The yen ended perfectly unchanged against the greenback, but was the strongest against the euro with +0.2% (after losing -1% over the previous week, despite the BoJ rate hike on Tuesday March 19).



The macroeconomic agenda was particularly bare on Monday, apart from the release of new home sales figures: they eased imperceptibly, by -0.3% in February compared with the previous month, to 662,000 units at an annualized rate, according to the Commerce Department, following a 1.7% rise in January.



The median house price was $400,500, and the average price was $485,000: the rise in interest rates is still having no impact on prices, which remain close to all-time records.

The inventory of new homes for sale stood at 463,000 at the end of February, representing a supply of around 8.4 months at the rate of sales at the time.



