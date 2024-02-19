Currencies: transition session 48 hours ahead of FED minutes

A transparent session on the FOREX, with no volatility and anecdotal volumes, which is not surprising in the absence of any catalysts, especially from American operators (celebrating President's Day).



The only notable difference was the Swiss Franc, which lost -0.15% against the other currencies (Euro and Dollar in particular).



No 'stats' on the menu this Monday, and little reaction from the Euro to Bruno Le Maire's comments on TF1's '20H' on Sunday: the French Minister of the Economy and Finance announced this weekend that the country's growth forecasts for 2024 had been revised downwards, from 1.4% to 1% (as did the IMF, but the OECD expects no more than 0.6%, while the consensus of economists is for 0.8%).

Bruno Le Maire added that the slowdown is affecting 'all countries' in the EU.



As for US figures (likely to have an impact on the dollar), we'll have to wait until Thursday to discover the preliminary results of S&P Global's surveys of private-sector purchasing managers (PMI).

To sum up, few initiatives can be expected in the 48 hours leading up to the FED's minutes.





