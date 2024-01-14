DAVOS-SWITZERLAND'S CASSIS SAY RUSSIA AND UKRAINE NOT WILLING TO MAKE ANY CONCESSIONS, SAYS 'HOW CAN WE GET THEM TO TALK?'
Stock market news
Stocks mentioned in the article
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi.
|87.938 RUB
|-0.61%
|-3.21%
|-
|2,494.23 PTS
|+0.46%
|+4.21%
|-
India airline Go First's lenders seek investor bids by Jan 31 -sources
Mental strain, deepening risks as Israel's war with Hamas reaches 100 days
Comoros holds presidential election, incumbent largely expected to win
Taiwan election a relief for world markets, concern for local investors
China's diplomats condemn foreign governments over Taiwan post-election remarks
Taiwan's new president faces 'tough' time with China pressure, no parliament majority
China's BYD in talks with Brazil's Sigma Lithium on supply deal -FT
South Korea says it will impose fines on two global banks for short-selling violations
Ex-mayor of Russia city goes to fight in Ukraine after bribery conviction - Kommersant