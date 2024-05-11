May 11 (Reuters) -

MONDAY, MAY 13

** BRUSSELS - Participation by ECB board member Piero Cipollone in Eurogroup meeting. ZURICH - Managing director of the IMF Kristalina Georgieva and Swiss National Bank Chairman Thomas Jordan speak at an event in Zurich 1630 GMT.

CLEVELAND - Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester and Federal Reserve Board Vice Chair Philip Jefferson participate in discussion before the Central Bank Communications: Theory and Practice Conference hosted by Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland 1300 GMT. BRUSSELS - Statement by ECB Supervisor Claudia Buch at the Eurogroup hearing 1300 GMT. BRUSSELS - Euro zone finance ministers meet for monthly talks - 1300 GMT

TUESDAY, MAY 14

** BRUSSELS - Participation by ECB Board member Luis de Guindos in ECOFIN meeting.

** AMSTERDAM - U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell participates in moderated discussion with De Nederlandsche Bank (DNB) President Klaas Knot at annual general meeting of the Foreign Bankers Association 1400 GMT.

** NEW YORK - Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook speaks on growth and change at community development financial institutions at "Expanding Access to Capital for CDFIs," hosted by Federal Reserve Bank of New York 1310 GMT.

** VIENNA - Austrian National Bank Vice Governor Gottfried Haber holds a news conference on "How did Austria get through the pandemic and inflation years" 0800 GMT. BRUSSELS - Turkish Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek speaks at an online event on Turkey's economy and its new economic program 1030 GMT. LONDON - Bank of England Chief Economist Huw Pill gives a presentation on the economic outlook to the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales 0730 GMT. BERLIN - Keynote speech by ECB board member Isabel Schnabel at high-level scientific conference "Weichenstellungen für Wettbewerbsfähigkeit und Wachstum" organized by Federal Chancellery 1315 GMT. STOCKHOLM - First Deputy Governor of Riksbank, Anna Breman will discuss the economic situation and current monetary policy at a seminar organized by the local Shareholders Association Östermalm/Djurgården. 1530 GMT OSLO - Norway Central Bank Director of the department for monetary policy, Ole Christian Bech-Moen, gives a lecture for the Housing Manufacturers' Association - 0800 GMT.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 15

** WASHINGTON DC - Federal Reserve Board Governor Michelle Bowman speaks on "Innovation and the Evolving Financial Landscape" at the DC Blockchain Summit 2024 1920 GMT.

** PARIS - Hearing of Banque de France Governor François Villeroy de Galhau by the National Assembly's Finance Committee 0900 GMT. MINNEAPOLIS - Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari participates in fireside chat on the economy 1500 GMT. STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 0700 GMT.

STOCKHOLM - Riksbank publishes minutes from the monetary policy meeting on 7 May 2024 - 0730 GMT.

THURSDAY, MAY 16

** WASHINGTON DC - Federal Reserve Vice Chair for Supervision Michael Barr testifies at U.S. Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee hearing on oversight of financial regulators 1400 GMT.

** MADRID - ECB's policy makers Pablo Hernandez de Cos and Luis de Guindos will speak at an event in Madrid. WOOSTER, OHIO - Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester speaks on the economic outlook before the Wayne Economic Development Council Briefings for Business (B4B) event 1600 GMT. PHILADELPHIA - Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Patrick Harker speaks on "The Economic Impact of Higher Education and Healthcare Institutions" and participates in a conversation before hybrid 2024 Anchor Economy Conference 1430 GMT. LONDON - External member of the Monetary Policy Committee of Bank of England Megan Greene will give a speech at Make UK The current state of Britains labor market 1100 GMT. STOCKHOLM - Deputy Governor of Riksbank, Martin Flodén will speak about the Riksbank's view of economic developments at DI Bank 2024, organized by Dagens Industri newspaper. 0700 GMT JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic speaks on the economic outlook in a moderated conversation hosted by the Jacksonville Business Journal - 1950 GMT.

FRIDAY, MAY 17

** MADRID - Remarks by ECB Board member Luis de Guindos at Banking Sector Industry Meeting organized by IESE Business School 0720 GMT.

** MINNEAPOLIS - Federal Reserve Board Governor Christopher Waller speaks on payments innovation, technical standards and the Feds roles at International Organization for Standardization Technical Committee 68 Financial Services 44th Plenary Meeting in Minneapolis 1415 GMT. STOCKHOLM - Governor of the Riksbank Erik Thedéen will discuss the economic situation and current monetary policy at the Legal, Financial and Administrative Services Agencys capital market day 0700 GMT. STOCKHOLM - Riksbank general council meeting - 1100 GMT. MANCHESTER, UK - Bank of England Monetary Policy Committee member Catherine Mann speaks at the ESCoE (Economic Statistics Centre of Excellence) statistics conference on the measurement of the cost of capital and its implications for business investment - 0800 GMT

SATURDAY, MAY 18

** CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA. - Federal Reserve Board Governor Adriana Kugler speaks at University of Virginia 2024 Commencement Ceremony Frank Batten School of Leadership and Public Policy 2145 GMT.

SUNDAY, MAY 19

** WASHINGTON DC - U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell speaks at Georgetown Law commencement ceremony 1930 GMT.

MONDAY, MAY 20

** LONDON - Bank of England Deputy Governor Ben Broadbent speaks at a central bank workshop on the monetary transmission mechanism 0900 GMT. FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. - Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic gives welcome remarks before the 2024 Financial Markets Conference hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta - 1245 GMT. FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. - Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic is moderator at dinner session before the 2024 Financial Markets Conference hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta - 2300 GMT.

TUESDAY, MAY 21

** LONDON Keynote address by Bank of England External member of the Financial Policy Committee Randall Kroszner at London City Week balancing the productivity opportunities of financial technology and AI against the potential risks' 0820 GMT. LONDON - Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey gives a lecture at the London School of Economics, chaired by LSE professor Ricardo Reis 1700 GMT. FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. - Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic give "welcome back" remarks before the 2024 Financial Markets Conference hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta - 1310 GMT. FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. - Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic (moderator), Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester and Federal Reserve Bank of Boston President Susan Collins participate in "Central Banking in the Post-Pandemic Financial System" panel before the 2024 Financial Markets Conference hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, in Fernandina Beach, Fla. - 2300 GMT. LIECHTENSTEIN, Switzerland - Switzerland's Finance minister, Karin Keller-Sutter, and Julius Baer's CEO will speak at the Finance Forum event in Liechtenstein.

PHILADELPHIA, United States - Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia issues Nonmanufacturing Business Outlook Survey for May - 1230 GMT

ROANOKE, Va. - Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin gives opening remarks before the "2024 Investing in Rural America Conference: Building and Maintaining Momentum" hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond 1300 GMT

WEDNESDAY, MAY 22

** BRUSSELS - Bank of England Deputy Governor Sarah Breeden takes part in a panel discussion at a European Commission technical workshop on macroprudential policies for non-bank financial intermediation 1245 GMT.

DUBLIN - Governing Council of the ECB retreat hosted by the Central Bank of Ireland. WELLINGTON - Reserve Bank of New Zealand holds Monetary Policy Statement and OCR - 0200 GMT.

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Federal Open Market Committee issues minutes from its meeting of April 30-May 1, 2024 - 1800 GMT.

THURSDAY, MAY 23

QUEENSTOWN, New Zealand Governor of the Reserve Bank of New Zealand Adrian Orr will speak about the May Monetary Policy Statement to a Queenstown Business breakfast 2025 GMT.

ATLANTA - Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic participates in virtual question-and-answer session with students in MBA macroeconomic class at Stanford Graduate School of Business 1900 GMT. LUZERN, Switzerland - Swiss National Bank's outgoing Chairman Thomas Jordan will speak at the Swiss Media Forum in Luzern.

STRESA, Italy - G7 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meet in Stresa, Italy, to debate global economic developments (to May 25)

MONDAY, MAY 27

STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 1100 GMT.

TUESDAY, MAY 28

LONDON - European Central Bank Governing Council member Klaas Knot and Bank of England Monetary Policy Committee member Catherine Mann speak at a conference in London hosted by Barclays and Europe's Centre for Economic Policy Research (CEPR).

WEDNESDAY, MAY 29 STOCKHOLM - The Riksbank will hold a press conference on financial stability 0900 GMT. STOCKHOLM - Riksbank publishes Financial Stability Report 2024:1 - 0730 GMT.

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Federal Reserve issues the Beige Book - 1800 GMT.

THURSDAY, MAY 30

TAURANGA, New Zealand Governor of the Reserve Bank of New Zealand Adrian Orr to speak about the May Monetary Policy Statement to a Tauranga Mori Business Association meeting 2100 GMT. TORONTO, Canada Speech by Ron Morrow, Executive Director of Payments, Supervision and Oversight of Bank of Canada at the Payments Canada SUMMIT 1510 GMT

OSLO - Norway Central Bank Director of the department for monetary policy, Ole Christian Bech-Moen, gives a lecture for the Entrepreneurs' Association - 0700 GMT.

TUESDAY, JUNE 4

TOKYO - Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Ryozo Himino joins a panel discussion titled "Evolving Monetary Policy in Japan and the United States" at a conference by Columbia Business School Center on Japanese Economy and Business in Tokyo, a week before the BOJ's June 13-14 policy meeting - 0600 GMT.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 5 OSLO - Norway Central Bank's Financial Infrastructure 2024 report is published on Norges Bank's website and presented by Deputy Central Bank Governor Pål Longva at a press conference - 0700 GMT.

STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 0700 GMT OTTAWA - Bank of Canada key policy interest rate announcement - 1345 GMT THURSDAY, JUNE 6

FRANKFURT - European Central Bank (ECB) president Christine Lagarde speaks to reporters following the Governing Council's monetary policy meeting - 1245 GMT. BERLIN - Press conference following the Governing Council meeting of the ECB in Frankfurt - 1230 GMT BERLIN - Governing Council of the ECB holds monetary policy meeting in Frankfurt.

FRIDAY, JUNE 7

WASHINGTON DC - Federal Reserve issues Flow of Funds accounts for Q1 2024 1600 GMT. TUESDAY, JUNE 11

WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) starts its two-day meeting on interest rates (to June 12)

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 12

WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) announces its decision on interest rates followed by statement - 1800 GMT WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve chairperson holds a news conference. THURSDAY, JUNE 13

TOKYO - Bank of Japan holds Monetary Policy Meeting (to June 14)

FRIDAY, JUNE 14

STOCKHOLM - Riksbank general council meeting - 1100 GMT

MONDAY, JUNE 17

PHILADELPHIA - Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Patrick Harker speaks before the Global Interdependence Center 42nd Annual Monetary and Trade Conference.

TUESDAY, JUNE 18

STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 0700 GMT TOKYO - Bank of Japan releases Minutes of Monetary Policy Meeting held on Apr. 25 and 26 - 2350 GMT

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 19

OTTAWA - The Bank of Canada to publish the minutes of its monetary policy meeting held on June 5 1730 GMT. BERLIN - Governing Council of the ECB holds non-monetary policy meeting (Virtual)

THURSDAY, JUNE 20

LUXEMBOURG - Euro zone finance ministers meet for monthly talks. (To June 21)

OSLO - Norway Central Bank Director for monetary policy Ole Christian Bech-Moen gives a lecture for the Association for Financial Studies - 1500 GMT.

BERN - Swiss National Bank (SNB) Monetary policy assessment with news conference - 0730 GMT OSLO - Norway Central Bank announces interest rate decision and Monetary Policy Report 2/24 - 0800 GMT OSLO - Norway Central Bank holds press conference - 0930 GMT

LONDON - Bank of England announces rate decision and publishes the minutes of the meeting, after the rate decision - 1100 GMT

BERLIN - General Council meeting of the ECB (Virtual)

SUNDAY, JUNE 23

TOKYO - Bank of Japan to release summary of opinions from board members at its Jun. 13-14 policy meeting - 2350 GMT

MONDAY, JUNE 24

OTTAWA - Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem to give a speech at the Winnipeg Chamber of Commerce - 1600 GMT.

TUESDAY, JUNE 25

PHILADELPHIA - Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia issues Nonmanufacturing Business Outlook Survey for June 1230 GMT.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 26

STOCKHOLM - Riksbank holds Monetary policy meeting at which the Executive Board takes a decision on monetary policy including the policy rate - 0700 GMT

THURSDAY, JUNE 27

STOCKHOLM - The Riksbank is arranging a press conference on the monetary policy decision 0900 GMT

STOCKHOLM - Riksbank publishes monetary policy decision, including the policy rate, and the Monetary Policy report for June 2024 - 0730 GMT

MONDAY, JULY 1

BERLIN - Governing Council of the ECB holds non-monetary policy meeting (Virtual)

TUESDAY, JULY 2

SINTRA, Portugal - Fed Chair Jerome Powell, ECB President Christine Lagarde, Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey and Banco Central do Brasil Governor Roberto Campos Neto speak at the ECB Forum on Central Banking 1330 GMT.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 3

STOCKHOLM - Riksbank publishes minutes from the monetary policy meeting on June 26 - 0730 GMT WASHINGTON DC - Federal Open Market Committee issues minutes from its meeting of June 11-12, 2024 1800 GMT.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 10 WELLINGTON - Reserve Bank of New Zealand holds Monetary Policy Review and OCR - 0200 GMT

WEDNESDAY, JULY 17

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Federal Reserve issues the Beige Book - 1800 GMT

THURSDAY, JULY 18

BERLIN - Press conference following the Governing Council meeting of the ECB in Frankfurt - 1230 GMT

BERLIN - Governing Council of the ECB holds monetary policy meeting in Frankfurt. WEDNESDAY, JULY 24

OTTAWA - Bank of Canada key policy interest rate announcement and Monetary Policy Report.

TUESDAY, JULY 30

WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) starts its two-day meeting on interest rates (to July 31)

TOKYO - Bank of Japan holds Monetary Policy Meeting (to July 31)

WEDNESDAY, JULY 31

WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) announces its decision on interest rates followed by statement - 1800 GMT

WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve chairperson holds a news conference.

