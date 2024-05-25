STORY: :: Russian missile strikes hit a crowded hardware store in Kharkiv city

:: Kharkiv, Ukraine

:: May 25, 2024

Oleh Syniehubov, Kharkiv regional governor, said via the Telegram messaging app that two guided bombs had hit the DIY hypermarket in a residential area of the city. He said 24 people were injured along with the two confirmed deaths.

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said many people were unaccounted for but gave no immediate figures. Officials said up to 200 people could have been in the hypermarket at the time of the strikes.

Rescuers, medics and journalists rushed away from the building and lay flat on their stomachs, fearing the possibility of a second strike - a common feature of Russia's recent attacks.

Ukraine's second-largest city lying 18 miles from the Russian border, Kharkiv has been the target of many weeks of Russian attacks. Russian troops also staged an incursion into northern areas of Kharkiv Region earlier this month.