STORY: :: Drone footage shows tornado damage in a town in Iowa state

:: May 22, 2024

:: Greenfield, United States

Iowa Governor, Kim Reynolds, has pledged the state's full resources to help the affected areas recover, reassuring residents that help is on the way to provide shelter, food, water and restore power to thousands of residents.

Authorities are still determining how many people were killed, injured and displaced by the twister in the farming town of 2,000 located about 60 miles west of Des Moines, according to Sergeant Alex Dinkla, a spokesperson with the Iowa State Patrol.