PARIS, Feb 16 - French energy giant EDF expects its operating profit to be lower this year than in 2023, based on a drop in electricity market prices, Chief Financial Officer Xavier Girre said Friday.

The state-owned company returned to profit in 2023, buoyed by historically high power prices and the return to operation of some of its nuclear fleet. (Reporting by Benjamin Mallet; Writing by America Hernandez; Editing by Jan Harvey)