(Reuters) - An earthquake of magnitude 6 struck off the east coast of Honshu, Japan on Thursday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre said.
The quake was at a depth of 32 km (19.88 miles), EMSC said.
(Reporting by Shreya Biswas in Bengaluru)
MUMBAI (Reuters) - The Indian rupee may drop to a record low at the open on Thursday despite Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's indication that there was room for rate cuts this year, which triggered a drop in the dollar index.
