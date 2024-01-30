STORY: Farmers in Belgium have blocked highways and the EU parliament

joining other European countries in a

protest movement over restrictions and imports

(Judy Peeters, Farmer)

"In any case, it's time, it's really time, it's time for everyone, for all countries, time for things to change and I think that we have taken strong action. We haven't often come out on the highways like this to say that we aren't happy and cause diversions. And we have the support of Brussels, so of course we will have colleagues from other countries who will be coming too. And so, in a way or another, they have to do something. We will not leave without being satisfied, that is not possible."

The farmers blame the EU for what they say are

increasingly stringent agricultural standards

which cut profits and leave them

undercut by cheap imports