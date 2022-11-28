Fed has 'a ways to go' on interest rate hikes, Bullard says

Nov 28 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve needs to raise
interest rates quite a bit further and then hold them there
throughout next year and into 2024 to gain control of inflation
and bring it back down toward the U.S. central bank's 2% goal,
St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said on Monday.
"We've got a ways to go to get restrictive," Bullard said in
an interview with MarketWatch, as he restated his conviction
that the Fed's target policy rate needs to rise to at least a
range between 5.00% and 5.25% from the current level of
3.75%-4.00% to be "sufficiently restrictive" to reduce
inflation.
Once at a high enough level, rates would then "have to stay
there all during 2023 and into 2024" given the historical
behavior of inflation, Bullard said.
The Fed has raised its policy rate by 375 basis points this
year, the fastest pace of tightening since the early 1980s as it
tries to quash stubbornly high inflation. By the central bank's
preferred measure, inflation is running at more than three times
the Fed's target.
"We want to get this inflation under control much sooner
than in the 1970s," Bullard said, noting that he prefers to get
the policy rate up in short order to create the conditions for
price pressures to ebb throughout next year.
However, Bullard also repeated comments made earlier this
month that he would defer to Fed Chair Jerome Powell regarding
how much higher to move rates at upcoming policy meetings.
Investors overwhelmingly anticipate the Fed to raise its
policy rate by half a percentage point at its next policy
meeting on Dec. 13-14.
