STORY: :: Funerals are held for Afghanistan flood victims as the death toll rises

:: May 11, 2024

:: Baghlan, Afghanistan

::Gulbudeen

"I lost five members of my family, two sons, two daughters, and their mother as a result of these devastating flash floods. We were standing on the other side of the flood, but we could not help them, and eventually the flood took the lives of our loved ones."

The official death toll from devastating flash floods in northern Afghanistan has risen to 153 people across three provinces, the Taliban's interior ministry said on Saturday, while the World Food Programme said it was double that.

The WFP, which operates throughout Afghanistan, said on X that floods had killed more than 300 people. It did not give a source for its figure.

When asked about the WFP figure, a ministry spokesperson said its figure was still 153 - but the authorities have said the death toll could rise.

Many people had been left homeless and transportation, water and waste systems were "severely disrupted", the World Health Organization said.