STRESA, Italy, May 25 (Reuters) - A G7 loan to Ukraine would be aimed at supporting the war-torn country's budget for the next few years and would not be used for weapons, Italian Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti said on Saturday.

Giorgetti was speaking to reporters after chairing a meeting of finance ministers and central bankers from the Group of Seven industrial democracies.

(Reporting By Gavin Jones)