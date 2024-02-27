STORY: A member of Germany's notorious Red Army Faction militant group was arrested in Berlin on Monday (February 26).

Daniela Klette had been on the run from armed robbery and attempted murder charges for decades.

Interior Minister of Lower Saxony Daniela Behrens spoke to reporters on Tuesday (February 27).

"This is undoubtedly one of the greatest successes of the past decades for the Lower Saxony police. Daniela Klette is accused of very serious criminal offences and, in view of the large number of unscrupulous and violent robberies allegedly committed, it can be assumed that she still poses a latent threat to public safety and order to this day."

Police stepped up their efforts to detain the fugitives after receiving a tip from the public in November.

Prosecutors said police seized a pistol, two magazines and cartridges in the apartment block in Berlin where Klette was found alone.

She was later taken by helicopter to a jail in the northern city of Bremen.

Zehra lives in the Berlin apartment block. She was surprised Klette was a criminal.

"I thought she was nice and very likeable," she said.

The far-left RAF's first generation emerged from German student protests against the Vietnam War.

The group took hostages and murdered at least 33 people, including public officials, police officers, business leaders and U.S. soldiers, during the height of its activity in the 1970s.

Klette is among those suspected of carrying out a string of armed robberies between 1999 and 2016 to support their fugitive existence.