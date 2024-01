Health-care companies rose as traders bet earnings would be strong.

Novo Nordisk rose ahead of the Danish obesity-drug maker's earnings report.

Bayer shares slumped after the German pharmaceutical and agricultural company was ordered to pay $2.25 billion in damages in the latest setback in its legal battle over its Roundup weedkiller.

