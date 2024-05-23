May 23, 2024 at 11:47 am EDT

WINNIPEG, Manitoba--The ICE Futures canola market showed a lack of direction Thursday to go along with mixed comparable oils.

European rapeseed and Malaysian palm oil made gains. However, Chicago soyoil was down and crude oil was lower as the trade weighed an upcoming meeting of OPEC+ and speculation over cuts to key interest rates in the U.S.

The Canadian dollar was down one-tenth of a U.S. cent compared with Wednesday's close.

One analyst said spreads between Canadian canola and European rapeseed prices are creating incentive for Canadian exports to Europe.

While most of the Prairies will be dry, southern Manitoba is forecast to see between 30 to 60 millimetres of rain on Friday.

About 19,000 contracts have traded at 10:15 a.m. CDT.

Prices in Canadian dollars per metric ton:

Price Change Canola Jul 667.00 up 1.40 Nov 688.40 up 0.60 Jan 695.30 dn 0.30 Mar 702.10 dn 0.50

Source: Commodity News Service Canada, news@marketsfarm.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-23-24 1144ET