A Reuters poll of economists had expected an inflation rate of 2.91% in March. The February annual inflation rate was 2.75%.
(Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo, Stefanno Sulaiman and Fransiska Nangoy)
JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia's inflation accelerated more than expected in March on a yearly basis to 3.05%, the quickest since August, 2023, data from the statistics bureau showed on Monday.
