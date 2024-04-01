Indonesia March inflation rate at highest in 7 months

April 01, 2024 at 12:11 am EDT Share

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia's inflation accelerated more than expected in March on a yearly basis to 3.05%, the quickest since August, 2023, data from the statistics bureau showed on Monday.

A Reuters poll of economists had expected an inflation rate of 2.91% in March. The February annual inflation rate was 2.75%. (Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo, Stefanno Sulaiman and Fransiska Nangoy)