STORY: The volcano in West Sumatra province erupted at least twice by 0337 GMT on Sunday, the agency said, urging the evacuation of people within 2.8 miles (4.5 km) of the center of the eruption, with the possibility of lava flows in rivers and valleys.

Volcanic ash from Sunday's eruption covered nearby houses, vehicles and evacuation tents set up by the local disaster agency, Reuters footage showed.

A number of residents went to health facilities for respiratory checkups, and the authorities distributed masks.

In December more than 20 people were killed after Marapi, one of Sumatra's most active volcanoes, erupted and spewed grey clouds of ash as high as 2 miles (3 km).

Indonesia straddles the "Pacific Ring of Fire," an area of high seismic activity atop multiple tectonic plates.