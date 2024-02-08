Shares of industrial and transportation companies rose as traders digested a generally positive earnings season.

Shares of Norwegian energy-infrastructure builder Aker Solutions rose after it boosted its dividend and launched a share-buyback program, reflecting rosy demand expectations.

Shares of freight line A.P. Moller-Maersk fell sharply after it suspended its share buyback program and forecast a profit drop of up to 90% for 2024.

