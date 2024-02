LONDON (Reuters) - Investors ploughed $20.1 billion into stocks in the week to Wednesday, and $15.2 billion into cash, according to a report from Bank of America citing data from EPFR.

They snapped up $5.9 billion of bonds but sold $800 million of gold, while the weekly outflow of $3.6 billion from U.S. Treasuries was the largest in seven weeks.

Treasury inflation-protected securities got their biggest inflow since July 2023 of $300 million.

