Iowans brace for another round of frigid weather

January 12, 2024 at 06:35 pm EST

STORY: According to the Des Moines National Weather Service, a storm warning has been issued across the state with freezing conditions and parts of Des Moines seeing up to half a foot of snow.

The potential of whiteout conditions is also in the forecast, potentially affecting ground and air travel for the next few days.