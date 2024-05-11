CAIRO, May 11 (Reuters) - Iraq's oil minister on Saturday said that Iraq has made enough voluntary oil production cuts and will not agree to any future cuts taken by OPEC, he said in reference to OPEC's next meeting slated for June 1. (Reporting by Moayed Kenany; Writing by Adam Makary and Clauda Tanios; Editing by Alison Williams)
