Judge rejects Hunter Biden's request to dismiss tax charges, court documents show

April 01, 2024 at 08:15 pm EDT Share

(Reuters) - A federal judge in Los Angeles on Monday rejected a string of motions filed by U.S. President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, to dismiss tax charges filed against him, court documents show.

(Reporting by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Caitlin Webber)