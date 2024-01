DUBAI, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Libya's National Oil Company (NOC) on Sunday declared force majeure at its Sharara oilfield on the back of protests.

The force majeure is effective as of Sunday at the field which can produce up to 300,000 barrels per day of oil.

Negotiations are ongoing to resume production as soon as possible, a statement by the company said. (Reporting by Maha El Dahan;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)