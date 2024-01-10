KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Malaysia's palm oil stocks at the end of December fell 4.64% from the previous month to 2.29 million metric tons, data from industry regulator the Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) showed on Wednesday.

Crude palm oil production plunged 13.31% from November to 1.55 million tons in December, while palm oil exports declined 5.12% to 1.33 million tons, MPOB said.

A Reuters survey had forecast December's inventories at 2.37 million tons, a 2.28% decline from the previous month, with output at 1.6 million tons and exports at 1.34 million tons. (Reporting by Rozanna Latiff and Danial Azhar; Editing by Martin Petty)