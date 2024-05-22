WASHINGTON, May 22 (Reuters) -

A Michigan health official on Wednesday said that a dairy worker had contracted bird flu, the second U.S. human case reported since the virus was first confirmed in dairy cattle in late March.

A Texas dairy worker was confirmed to be infected in April. Michigan is one of 9 states to report bird flu in dairy herds.

Chelsea Wuth, Associate Public Information Officer

Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, declined to provide further details. (Reporting by Jasper Ward; Editing by Eric Beech and Franklin Paul)