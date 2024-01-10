STORY: Luschini says "Microsoft continues to generate a pretty healthy level of both revenues and profitability, even while we've seen some deceleration in components of their businesses overall, still growing at a pretty healthy pace."

Compared to Apple which faces numerous challenges, he adds, "we've seen activity there on revenues begin to stall somewhat. Worries about saturation of iPhone sales, perhaps not a uptake to the new evolution of phones, increased competition, particularly in China, among other products against that of Apple, are sort of counter trend moves..."

"I think [Apple has been] afforded a fairly lofty valuation that is a little more difficult to rationalize in the context of a growth rate that is rather subdued relative to Microsoft, for instance."