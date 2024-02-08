Pinterest Stock Slides as Earnings Edge Past Estimates But Sales Miss

The social-media company's CEO said recent cost-cutting moves set the business up to be stronger and more efficient.

Apollo Takes Aim at $250 Billion in Debt Investments Annually

The firm set a new five-year goal, betting that investors will flock to private debt in search of better returns.

Expedia Taps Ariane Gorin as Next CEO

Expedia Group named Ariane Gorin as its next chief executive, effective May 13.

Disney Deal Could Help 'Fortnite' Maker Level Up

Disney's $1.5 billion stake in Epic Games provides an opportunity to grow the popular videogame.

UBS Loses to Whistleblower in Wide-Reaching Supreme Court Decision

A win for an analyst allegedly fired for protesting unethical requests will make it easier for whistleblowers to sue.

L'Oreal's Sales, Profit Miss Expectations on Stagnating Chinese Beauty Market

Revenue in North Asia slumped 5.8% but the company said it is confident it would outperform the market this year.

Walgreens Names Manmohan Mahajan as Permanent Finance Chief

The appointment comes amid a leadership shuffle at the pharmacy chain.

Philip Morris says its heated-tobacco devices are now selling more than Marlboro products

Total cigarette volume fell 0.5% including a 0.8% drop in Marlboro units to 60.2 million units.

Kellanova beats profit expectations, but high prices are hurting sales

Shares of Kellanova, formerly known as Kellogg, climbed Thursday as the snacks and cereal company, whose brands include Pop-Tarts, Cheez-It and Special K, beat fourth-quarter profit expectations, with price increases offsetting a decline in volume.

Regional-bank bondholders seem unworried by New York Community Bank's problems

While regional-bank stocks continue to be dragged down by the troubles assailing New York Community Bank, their bonds are holding up, suggesting bondholders view NYCB's issues as isolated.

