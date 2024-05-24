May 24, 2024 at 07:17 am EDT

Expect Higher-for-Longer Interest Rates, Fed's Bostic Says

Atlanta Federal Reserve President Raphael Bostic expects to hold interest rates steady until it is clear that inflation is heading back to 2%.

U.S. Real-Estate Fund Details Limits to Investor Redemptions

Starwood Real Estate Income Trust is tightening its redemption policies for investors as it slows its real-estate asset sales amid depressed prices.

Nvidia, Workday, Intuit, Deckers Outdoor, Boeing, and More Stock Market Movers

Nvidia shares edge higher after the stock jumps 9% on Thursday following strong quarterly earnings, and Workday tumbles after reducing its fiscal-year outlook for subscription revenue.

Treasury Bills Are the Best Place to Park Your Cash. Just Ask Warren Buffett.

Their 5%-plus yield looks attractive-especially with the Federal Reserve unlikely to cut interest rates soon.

U.K. Shoppers Spend Less as Inflation, Rain Hit Sales

Retail sales fell 2.3% in April, more sharply than forecast, as consumers proved reluctant to spend in stores as poor weather reduced footfall and inflation was still high.

U.K. Consumer Confidence Improves as Inflation Cools Further

Confidence among U.K. consumers rose a little in May, with easing inflation and the expectation of falling Bank of England interest rates set to boost Britons' spending power.

Japan Consumer Inflation Grows at Slower Pace in April

Consumer inflation grew at a slower pace in April but remained above the Bank of Japan's 2% target amid growing expectations over additional interest-rate increases.

Ether ETFs near debut as crypto's Washington win streak continues. Here's what it means for markets.

U.S. regulators took a major step forward Thursday toward green-lighting a spot ether exchange-traded product that could potentially lead to mainstream adoption of the world's second-most popular cryptocurrency.

SEC Widens Accessibility of Crypto Investing With Approval of ETFs for Ether

The new funds will allow mainstream investors to buy and sell the cryptocurrency as easily as stocks or mutual funds.

Boost for World Economy as U.S., Eurozone Accelerate in Tandem

Global economic growth is becoming more broad based, with surveys indicating that business activity in both the U.S. and the eurozone gained momentum in May.

