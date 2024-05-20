China Benchmark Lending Rates Held Steady

The country's benchmark lending rates were held steady this month, central bank data showed Monday after Beijing announced bold moves to address property-sector malaise.

Stocks may rise into the summer. These 3 risks could derail the rally.

Given how stocks have reacted to the latest flurry of mixed economic data, a summertime rally feels almost inevitable. Still, investors would be remiss not to consider the myriad risks that could possibly derail it.

Stock Futures Tick Up

Minutes from the Federal Reserve's policy meeting earlier this month will be released on Wednesday.

Week Ahead for FX, Bonds: PMI Surveys, Asia Central Banks in Focus

Key data from the U.S., Europe and U.K. will share the stage with a raft of central bank decisions out of Asia-Pacific, as the timing of interest rate cuts stays front of mind for investors.

Dimon Led Bank CEOs to Fend Off Tougher Capital Rules

Regulators discuss slashing proposed capital requirements in sign of banks' increasing clout.

Tariffs Push Up Costs. But Not Always Inflation

Biden's decision to raise tariffs on roughly $18 billion of goods from China has revived a long-running debate in economics over who ultimately pays such tariffs.

Gold Is at Record Levels. Its Future Still Looks Bright.

Rate cuts. a weaker dollar, and more geopolitical concerns could help the price.

Want to Buy SpaceX Stock? You Have to Know Someone

Shares in Elon Musk's rocket and satellite company are a hot ticket for investors, but SpaceX tightly controls access.

JPMorgan Reshuffled Its Top Ranks. Investors Will Hear From Dimon's Possible Successors.

Several top executives are set to present their first public comments since the bank's sweeping management changes earlier this year.

Japan's Beef With a Weak Yen: The Best Wagyu Is Just for the Tourists

The nation's pride takes a hit as dollar-wielding visitors enjoy pleasures few locals can afford.

