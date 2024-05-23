STORY: :: May 22, 2024

Nikki Haley says she will vote for Donald Trump

in the November presidential election

:: Washington, D.C.

::Nikki Haley

Former Republican presidential candidate

::''As a voter, I put my priorities on a president who's going to have the backs of our allies and hold our enemies to account, who would secure the border - no more excuses. A president who would support capitalism and freedom. A president who understands we need less debt, not more debt. Trump has not been perfect on these policies. I've made that clear many, many times. But Biden has been a catastrophe. So I will be voting for Trump. Having said that, I stand by what I said in my suspension speech. Trump would be smart to reach out to the millions of people who voted for me and continue to support me. And not assume that they're just going to be with him, and I genuinely hope he does that."

During her run in the early primary races, Haley increasingly stood out as one of Trump's toughest critics within her own party.

On Wednesday, she said she continued to believe Trump should reach out to voters who have supported her in the 2024 race, and not assume they will vote for him.