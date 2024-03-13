Nordic stocks fell Wednesday, with the OMX Nordic 40 Index declining 0.4%.

Stora Enso Oyj Series A (SEK) posted the largest decline among large stocks during the session, dropping 6.5%, followed by Nibe Industrier AB Series B shares, which fell 6.2%. Shares of Islandsbanki Hf. declined 4.0%.

Lundin Mining Corp. was the biggest leader, adding 8.6%, and Hafnia Ltd. rose 6.2%. Autostore Holdings Ltd. rounded out the top three leaders on Wednesday, with shares rising 5.0%.

In Denmark, the OMX Copenhagen 20 Index fell 0.8%, and the OMX Helsinki 25 Index, which tracks Finland's most-traded stocks, fell 0.4%.

Stocks on Sweden's OMX Stockholm 30 Index gained 0.2%, and Norway's Oslo Exchange Benchmark Index_GI gained 1.0%. Shares in Iceland decreased, with the OMX Iceland All-Share PI Equity Index falling 1.1%.

Elsewhere in Europe, indexes rose, with the STOXX Europe 600 Index adding 0.2% and the FTSE 100 Index gaining 0.3% from the previous close.

Stock indexes in Asia were down, with Japan's NIKKEI 225 Index falling 0.3% and China's Shanghai Composite Index falling 0.4%.

In commodities news, Brent crude oil futures were up 2.4%, and gold futures were up 0.8%. Bitcoin was up 2.1% to $72,876.

On the currency front, the WSJ Dollar Index declined 0.2% to 97.43.

Against the euro, the Norwegian krone was up 0.3%, the Icelandic krona was flat, the Danish krone was flat, the Swedish krona was flat, and the U.S. dollar was down 0.3%

Against the U.S. dollar, the Norwegian krone was up 0.6%, the Danish krone was up 0.3%, the Icelandic krona was up 0.3%, the euro was up 0.3%, and the Swedish krona was up 0.3%.

