Stocks in the Nordic region gained Thursday, with the OMX Nordic 40 Index rising 1.6%.

Avance Gas Holding Ltd. was the biggest leader during the session, adding 7.3%, and Hampidjan hf. increased 6.8%. OX2 AB rounded out the top three leaders on Thursday, with shares adding 6.0%.

Modern Times Group MTG AB Cl A posted the largest decline, falling 9.9%, followed by engcon AB Cl B shares, which fell 7.6%. Shares of Modern Times Group MTG AB Cl B declined 5.6%.

In Denmark, the OMX Copenhagen 20 Index gained 2.9%, and the OMX Helsinki 25 Index, which tracks Finland's most-traded stocks, rose 1.5%.

Stocks on Sweden's OMX Stockholm 30 Index gained 0.2%, and Norway's Oslo Exchange Benchmark Index_GI gained 1.2%. Shares in Iceland increased, with the OMX Iceland All-Share PI Equity Index rising 2.1%.

Elsewhere in Europe, indexes rose, with the STOXX Europe 600 Index rising 0.7% and the FTSE 100 Index gaining 0.5% from the previous close.

Stock indexes in Asia were down, with Japan's NIKKEI 225 Index dropping 0.5% and China's Shanghai Composite Index falling 0.4%.

In commodities news, Brent crude oil futures were down 1.5%, while gold futures were up 0.4%. Bitcoin fell 0.4% to $42,782.

On the currency front, the WSJ Dollar Index increased 0.1% to 96.90.

Against the euro, the Swedish krona was up 0.4%, the Norwegian krone was up 0.2%, the Icelandic krona was up 0.1%, the Danish krone was flat, and the U.S. dollar was down 0.2%.

Against the U.S. dollar, the Swedish krona was up 0.7%, the Norwegian krone was up 0.4%, the Icelandic krona was up 0.3%, the Danish krone was up 0.2%, and the euro was up 0.2%.

