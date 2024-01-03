Nordic stocks fell Wednesday, with the OMX Nordic 40 Index declining 1.0%.

Sinch AB posted the largest decline during the session, dropping 8.1%, followed by Fortnox AB shares, which dropped 7.7%. Shares of Corem Property Group AB Series B fell 3.8%.

FastPartner AB Series D was the biggest leader, rising 5.5%, and DOF Group ASA increased 5.0%. Elekta AB Series B rounded out the top three leaders on Wednesday, with shares rising 4.1%.

In Denmark, the OMX Copenhagen 20 Index increased 0.2%, while the OMX Helsinki 25 Index, which tracks Finland's most-traded stocks, dropped 1.1%.

Stocks on Sweden's OMX Stockholm 30 Index declined 1.6%, while Norway's Oslo Exchange Benchmark Index_GI held steady at 1,307.12. Shares in Iceland increased, with the OMX Iceland All-Share PI Equity Index adding 0.6%.

Elsewhere in Europe, indexes fell, with the STOXX Europe 600 Index declining 0.9% and the FTSE 100 Index declining 0.5% from the previous close.

In Asia, China's Shanghai Composite Index was up 0.2%, while Japan's Tokyo Stock Exchange was closed.

In commodities news, Brent crude oil futures were up 2.5%, while gold futures were down 1.6%. Bitcoin slipped 5.1% to $42,777.

On the currency front, the WSJ Dollar Index rose 0.3% to 96.89.

Against the euro, the U.S. dollar was up 0.3%, the Norwegian krone was up 0.2%, the Icelandic krona was flat, the Danish krone was flat, and the Swedish krona was down 0.4%.

Against the U.S. dollar, the Norwegian krone was down 0.1%, the euro was down 0.3%, the Icelandic krona was down 0.3%, the Danish krone was down 0.3%, and the Swedish krona was down 0.7%.

