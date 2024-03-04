Nordic stocks rose Monday, with the OMX Nordic 40 Index rising 0.4%.

Electrolux AB Series A was the biggest leader among large stocks during the session, adding 5.7%, and Lundin Gold Inc. gained 4.4%. Saab AB Series B rounded out the top three leaders on Monday, with shares rising 4.1%.

Embracer Group AB Series B posted the largest decline, tumbling 10.2%, followed by Carlsberg A/S Series A shares, which declined 4.9%. Shares of Oersted A/S fell 4.8%.

In Denmark, the OMX Copenhagen 20 Index gained 1.8%, while the OMX Helsinki 25 Index, which tracks Finland's most-traded stocks, fell 0.7%.

Stocks on Sweden's OMX Stockholm 30 Index fell 0.2%, while Norway's Oslo Exchange Benchmark Index_GI declined 0.5%. Shares in Iceland decreased, with the OMX Iceland All-Share PI Equity Index declining 0.3%.

Elsewhere in Europe, indexes were mixed, with the STOXX Europe 600 Index flat and the FTSE 100 Index declining 0.5% from the previous close.

Stock indexes in Asia were up, with Japan's NIKKEI 225 Index up 0.5% and China's Shanghai Composite Index rising 0.4%.

In commodities news, Brent crude oil futures were down 1.0%, while gold futures were up 1.5%. Bitcoin was up 7.4% to $67,425.

On the currency front, the WSJ Dollar Index was flat at 98.46.

Against the euro, the Icelandic krona was up 0.1%, the U.S. dollar was down 0.2%, the Danish krone was flat, the Swedish krona was down 0.5%, and the Norwegian krone was down 0.5%.

Against the U.S. dollar, the Icelandic krona was up 0.3%, the euro was up 0.2%, the Danish krone was up 0.2%, the Norwegian krone was down 0.2%, and the Swedish krona was down 0.2%.

