PRESS RELEASE: SUSE S.A. sets final offer price -2-

05/17/2021 | 03:13pm EDT
promise of future results and developments and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Various factors could 
cause actual future results, performance or events to differ materially from those described in these statements, and 
neither the Company nor any other person accepts any responsibility for the accuracy of the opinions expressed in this 
release or the underlying assumptions. Each of the Company, BofA Securities Europe SA, Morgan Stanley Europe SE, 
Deutsche Bank AG, Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE, J.P. Morgan AG and Jefferies GmbH (each an "Underwriter" and together, 
the "Underwriters") and their respective affiliates does not assume any obligations to update, review or revise any 
forward-looking statements. Moreover, it should be noted that all forward looking statements only speak as of the date 
of this release and that neither the Company nor the Underwriters assume any obligation, except as required by law, to 
update any forward looking statement or to conform any such statement to actual events or developments. 
Each of the Underwriters is acting exclusively for SUSE S.A. and no-one else in connection with the Offering. They will 
not regard any other person as their respective clients in relation to the Offering and will not be responsible to 
anyone other than the Company for providing the protections afforded to their respective clients, nor for providing 
advice in relation to the Offering, the contents of this announcement or any transaction, arrangement or other matter 
referred to herein. 
In connection with the Offering of the shares, the Underwriters and any of their affiliates, may take up a portion of 
the shares in the Offering as a principal position and in that capacity may retain, purchase, sell, offer to sell for 
their own accounts such shares and other securities of the Company or related investments in connection with the 
Offering or otherwise. Accordingly, references in the Prospectus, once published, to the Shares being issued, offered, 
subscribed, acquired, placed or otherwise dealt in should be read as including any issue or offer to, or subscription, 
acquisition, placing or dealing by, the Underwriters and any of their affiliates acting in such capacity. In addition, 
the Underwriters and any of their affiliates may enter into financing arrangements (including swaps, warrants or 
contracts for differences ) with investors in connection with which the Underwriters and any of their affiliates may 
from time to time acquire, hold or dispose of shares. The Underwriters do not intend to disclose the extent of any such 
investment or transactions otherwise than in accordance with any legal or regulatory obligations to do so. 
None of the Underwriters or any of their respective directors, officers, employees, advisers or agents accepts any 
responsibility or liability whatsoever for or makes any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the 
truth, accuracy or completeness of the information in this announcement (or whether any information has been omitted 
from the announcement) or any other information relating to the Company, its subsidiaries or associated companies, 
whether written, oral or in a visual or electronic form, and howsoever transmitted or made available or for any loss 
howsoever arising from any use of this announcement or its contents or otherwise arising in connection therewith. 
Solely for the purposes of the product governance requirements contained within: (a) EU Directive 2014/65/EU on markets 
in financial instruments, as amended ("MiFID II"); (b) Articles 9 and 10 of Commission Delegated Directive (EU) 2017/ 
593 supplementing MiFID II; and (c) local implementing measures (together, the "MiFID II Product Governance 
Requirements"), and disclaiming all and any liability, whether arising in tort, contract or otherwise, which any 
"manufacturer" (for the purposes of the MiFID II Product Governance Requirements) may otherwise have with respect 
thereto, the shares have been subject to a product approval process, which has determined that such shares are: (i) 
compatible with an end target market of retail investors and investors who meet the criteria of professional clients 
and eligible counterparties, each as defined in MiFID II; and (ii) eligible for distribution through all distribution 
channels as are permitted by MiFID II (the "Target Market Assessment"). Notwithstanding the Target Market Assessment, 
distributors should note that: the price of the shares may decline and investors could lose all or part of their 
investment; the shares offer no guaranteed income and no capital protection; and an investment in the shares is 
compatible only with investors who do not need a 
guaranteed income or capital protection, who (either alone or in conjunction with an appropriate financial or other 
adviser) are capable of evaluating the merits and risks of such an investment and who have sufficient resources to be 
able to bear any losses that may result therefrom. The Target Market Assessment is without prejudice to the 
requirements of any contractual, legal or regulatory selling 
restrictions in relation to the Offering. 
For the avoidance of doubt, the Target Market Assessment does not constitute: (a) an assessment of suitability or 
appropriateness for the purposes of MiFID II; or (b) a recommendation to any investor or group of investors to invest 
in, or purchase, or take any other action whatsoever with respect to the shares. 
Each distributor is responsible for undertaking its own target market assessment in respect of the shares and 
determining appropriate distribution channels 
In connection with the placement of the shares in the Company, Morgan Stanley Europe SE, acting for the account of the 
underwriters, will act as stabilization manager (the "Stabilization Manager") and may, as Stabilization Manager, make 
overallotments and take stabilization measures in accordance with Article 5(4) and (5) of the Regulation (EU) No 596/ 
2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of April 16, 2014 on market abuse in conjunction with Articles 5 
through 8 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052) of March 8, 2016. Stabilization measures aim at supporting 
the market price of the shares of the Company during the stabilization period, such period starting on the date the 
Company's shares commence trading on the Regulated Market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Frankfurter 
Wertpapierbörse), expected to be May 19, 2021, and ending no later than 30 calendar days thereafter (the "Stabilization 
Period"). Stabilization transactions may result in a market price that is higher than would otherwise prevail and the 
market price may temporarily be at an unsustainable level. The Stabilization Manager is, however, under no obligation 
to take any stabilization measures. Therefore, stabilization may not necessarily occur, and it may cease at any time. 
Stabilization measures may be undertaken at the following trading venues: Frankfurt Stock Exchange. 
In connection with such stabilization measures, investors may be allocated additional shares of the Company of up to 
15% of the sum of the final number of placed base shares to be offered in the IPO (the "Over-Allotment Shares"). The 
Selling Shareholder has granted the Stabilization Manager, acting for the account of the underwriters, an option to 
acquire a number of shares in the Company equal to the number of Over-Allotment Shares at the offer price, less agreed 
commissions (so-called greenshoe option). To the extent Over-Allotment Shares were allocated to investors in the 
Offering, the Stabilization Manager, acting for the account of the underwriters, is entitled to exercise this option 
during the Stabilization Period. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
2021-05-17 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:     English 
Company:      SUSE S.A. 
              26 A, Boulevard Royal 
              2449 Luxemburg 
              Luxemburg 
ISIN:         LU2333210958 
Listed:       Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard) 
EQS News ID:  1197488 
Notierung im Prime Standard vorgesehen / Intended to be listed 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1197488 2021-05-17

 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1197488&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 17, 2021 15:12 ET (19:12 GMT)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DEUTSCHE BANK AG -0.71% 11.692 Delayed Quote.31.59%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.17% 34324.02 Delayed Quote.12.34%
MORGAN STANLEY 0.37% 87.69 Delayed Quote.27.46%
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. -0.08% 368.56 Delayed Quote.39.84%
