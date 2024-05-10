PIRELLI : Stifel reiterates its recommendation on the stock

(CercleFinance.com) -Stifel maintains its 'hold' rating on Pirelli, with an unchanged target price of 5.9 euros.



The analyst reports that Pirelli's adjusted EBIT for 1Q24 was 2% above consensus expectations, with a reinforced margin of 15.5% (+90ps year-on-year).



FCF was also +2% above expectations.



Against this backdrop, the Group unsurprisingly reiterated its sales target of E6.7 bn in 2024, with a margin of 15.3%.



Stifel believes that the stock should react positively to these announcements. For the broker, cost inflation in 2024 (around -140 ME

mainly labor/logistics) should be entirely offset by internal efficiency gains.



