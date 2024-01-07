Polls close amid low turnout in Bangladesh election

January 07, 2024 at 09:18 am EST Share

STORY: Turnout was 27.15% at 3 p.m. (0900 GMT), an hour before polls closed, the election commission said, compared with overall turnout of more than 80% in the last election in 2018. Voting was cancelled at three centers due to irregularities, a secretary of the commission said.

Rights groups have warned of virtual one-party rule by Hasina's Awami League in the South Asian country of 170 million people after the boycott by the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and some smaller allies. Initial results are expected early on Monday (January 8).