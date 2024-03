LISBON, March 11 (Reuters) - Portugal's President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa will consult the parties that won parliamentary seats in Sunday's inconclusive general election about forming a government between March 12 and 20, his office said in a statement.

"Once the results of the constituencies of Portuguese communities abroad are known, the president of the republic will appoint the new prime minister," it said. (Reporting by Patricia Rua, writing by Andrei Khalip, editing by David Latona)