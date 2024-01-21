STORY: Republican frontrunner Trump was in Manchester criticising President Joe Biden, warning that "we're gonna end up in World War Three with this guy running things", when shouts from a man interrupted him.

"Get him out of here," Trump told police officers, who removed the heckler from the rally hall as the large crowd of Trump supporters booed the man.

At a rally for Haley in Nashua, the former UN ambassador was speaking about concerns of mental competency when different climate protesters disrupted her speech multiple times, shouting and holding signs that read "HALEY: CLIMATE CRIMINAL". A total of six people were removed from the rally.

Haley's point on competency came after Trump appeared to confuse Haley with former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi when discussing the January 6th attacks on the U.S. Capitol. Haley said the ex-president, who is 77, and Biden, at 81, are both showing their age, adding that the country cannot risk having someone who is not "mentally fit" serving as president.