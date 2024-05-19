DUBAI, May 19 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz will undergo medical tests on Sunday due to high fever, state news agency SPA reported. (Reporting by Jana Choukeir; Editing by William Mallard)
