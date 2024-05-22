JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South African retailer Pick n Pay said on Wednesday it expects to swing to an annual headline loss of up to 281.13 cents per share as the poor performance of its core supermarkets business weighed on the group.

Pick n Pay, which also owns discount grocery retailer Boxer, said it expects to report a comparable headline loss of between 228.31 cents to 281.13 cents in the year ended on Feb. 25, from headline earnings per share (HEPS) of 264.12 cents in the previous year.

The retailer also flagged a 2.8 billion rand ($155 million) non-cash asset impairment of its core Pick n Pay supermarkets stores. The impairment does not affect HEPS.

($1 = 18.0715 rand)

(Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Tom Hogue)