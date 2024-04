SEOUL, April 2 (Reuters) - South Korea's consumer prices rose 3.1% in March from the same month the year before, official data showed on Tuesday, in line with market expectations that the annual rate would stay unchanged from the previous month.

On a monthly basis, the consumer price index rose 0.1%, compared with a rise of 0.5% in February and a 0.3% gain tipped in a Reuters survey of economists.

(Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Jamie Freed)