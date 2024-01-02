STORY: Celebrations were underway in a Madrid airport on Tuesday (January 2)...

as a Spanish soccer fan who was detained by Iran on espionage charges for over a year returned to his home country.

Santiago Sanchez was seized as he walked to the Qatar Soccer World Cup from Europe.

He touched down at the capital city's Barajas Airport in the afternoon where a large crowd of well wishers awaited him.

Jubilant to be back, he told Reuters he'd spent 15 months facing a possible death penalty.

"Well you can see it, I cannot believe it. It's been very long, and very hard, but here I am in my country. We don't know how fortunate we are to have been born here in this country."

Sanchez was last heard of on October 1, 2022, when he sent friends a picture of himself on the Iraq-Iran border with the caption: "Entry to Iran."

The Spanish authorities later confirmed he had been charged with espionage and they were seeking his release.

His detention coincided with the biggest protests in Iran's history following the death in custody of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini - an Iranian Kurdish woman who was arrested for allegedly flouting mandatory dress codes.

Sanchez's release was revealed on December 31 by Iran's Embassy in Spain.

The embassy said it took place "within the framework of friendly and historical relations between the two countries and in compliance with the laws of Iran."

On Monday, an Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson had described the release as a "humane" step.