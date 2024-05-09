DUBAI, May 9 (Reuters) - Syrian air defences on Thursday shot down Israeli missiles fired from the Golan Heights towards Damascus outskirts, the defence ministry said. (Reporting by Tala Ramadan; Editing by Michael Georgy)
